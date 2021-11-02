ANL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
ASC 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
ASL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.46%)
BOP 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
FCCL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.36%)
GGGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GGL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
JSCL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KAPCO 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
MLCF 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
NETSOL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (4%)
PACE 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.52%)
PAEL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.98%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.33%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
SILK 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
SNGP 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.32%)
TELE 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
TRG 128.70 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (3.81%)
UNITY 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
WTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.22%)
BR100 4,937 Increased By ▲ 35.55 (0.73%)
BR30 21,581 Increased By ▲ 251.94 (1.18%)
KSE100 47,223 Increased By ▲ 195.54 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,387 Increased By ▲ 116.19 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may retest 5,048 ringgit, pullback over

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a resistance at 5,048 ringgit per tonne, a break above could lead to a gain to 5,187 ringgit.

The shallow fall triggered by the resistance at 5,048 ringgit is regarded as a pullback towards a triangle, which was confirmed as a bullish continuation pattern, suggesting a target of 5,187 ringgit.

A break below 4,909 ringgit could be followed by a drop to 4,822 ringgit. Such a drop would make the triangle invalid.

On the daily chart, the contract looks neutral in a range of 4,878 ringgit to 5,024 ringgit.

A break above 5,024 ringgit could signal the continuation of the uptrend towards 5,350 ringgit, while a break below 4,878 ringgit could cause a fall to 4,698 ringgit.

The bias could be towards the upside, as both a flag and a rising trendline suggest a bullish target of 5,350 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Oil Palm

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may retest 5,048 ringgit, pullback over

Completion of MEFP terms in IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Corporate sector: Deadline for digital payments extended

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Deliver on promises, developing world tells rich

Jury members urged clemency for tortured Pakistani detainee

NAB to hear cases of fake accounts, money laundering: New ordinance gives president back the power to sack NAB chairman

SBP rejects rumours of cyber attack on several banks

Read more stories