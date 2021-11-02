KPRA's says has surpassed monthly collection target

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Monday said the authority has made a big achievement of revenue collection by collecting over Rs.2 billion in October 2021. It is the first time since the inception of KPRA that its monthly collection has surpassed the mark of Rs 2 billion and the Director General of KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah has attributed the success to the vision of the provincial government and the efforts of the KPRA staff.

"It is indeed a proud moment for us and I am grateful to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for putting trust in us. It would not have been possible without the guidance and support of the provincial government and efforts of my team," Fayyaz Ali Shah said.

He added that his team has been trying its best to facilitate the taxpayers in a befitting manner and to meet the revenue and non-revenue targets assigned by the provincial government.

According to details, the Authority has recorded 25.9 percent revenue growth this year in October by collecting Rs2.031 compared to Rs1.61 billion of the same months the last financial year.

The authority has collected a total Rs7.022 billion in the first 4 months of the current financial year which shows 23.2 percent overall revenue growth when compared to the Rs5.69 billion collection recorded in the first 4 months of the last financial year and 71.31 percent growth when compared to the same period of 2019-20.

With the increase in revenue collection, the KPRA has also improved remarkably in shaping the people's perception regarding the working of the Authority, ethics, professionalism of its staff, and overall transparency in the working of KPRA, the DG said.

It is to mention here that as per the perception survey conducted this year, 95 percent of people showed satisfaction over the professionalism and ethics of KPRA staff and 76 percent of people said that the system for collection of Sales Tax on Services is fair.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021