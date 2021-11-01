ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Cyber attack: Affected parts repaired: bank

Rizwan Bhatti 01 Nov 2021

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) said on Sunday that it has countered the threats, erupted after the cyber attack on its systems and repaired their affected parts. On early morning 30th October, a cyber attack on the NBP's servers was deducted, which impacted its banking services.

Following the cyber attack on IT infrastructure, NBP has assured its customers that their financial data has not been compromised and has remained protected, confidential and secured. According to NBP management, it has countered the threats and repaired the affected parts of its systems.

NBP has also confirmed that banking services including ATMs and the disbursement of salaries and pensions will be possible on November 01, 2021. The Bank's branches will open as scheduled and facilitate customers to ensure that their banking requirements are met as best as possible.

The Bank's Call Centre is also functional and is empowered to facilitate resolution of all client inquiries. NBP's teams supported by best-in-class specialist partners have worked tirelessly over the last 48 hours to ensure that it manages the extraordinary situation which it encountered, the Bank said.

The Bank said that it is grateful for the support and guidance extended by Regulatory bodies and continues to work with various stakeholders as it fully normalizes its services over the next few days. NBP has also thanked its customers, partners, vendors and correspondent banks for their support and understanding during this trying period.

