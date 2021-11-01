PHMEA welcomes Dawood's decision of reducing yarn import duty

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA)'s Zonal Chairman, Mian Kashif Zia welcomed the decision of Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textiles and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood to reduce the duty on yarn import in Sunday's zoom meeting for value added textile Sector. He said that this would not only reduce the price of yarn but also help in controlling the availability of yarn as well as speculation.

He said that at present the prices of yarn are out of control, which is not only affecting our export orders but also creating a volatile situation in the market. He lauded the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textiles and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and said that they have always tried to solve the problems of value added textiles on priority basis.He hoped that a notification on reduction of duty on yarn import would be issued soon.

