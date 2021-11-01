Leeds beat Norwich to exit Premier League drop zone

LONDON: Leeds recorded just their second Premier League victory of the season on Sunday, beating Norwich 2-1 to climb out of the relegation zone. Marcelo Bielsa's men finished an impressive ninth last season on their return to the English top-flight but have struggled in the early weeks of the current season.

The sides were locked at 0-0 at Carrow Road at half-time but the game exploded into life in a dramatic four-minute spell after the break. Leeds broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when Brazilian forward Raphinha rifled into the bottom corner after a pass from Daniel James.

Bottom-side Norwich trailed for just two minutes, with defender Andrew Omobamidele heading home the equaliser from Milot Rashica's corner to the delight of the home fans. But their cheers turned to despair just two minutes later when the visitors retook the lead.

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips found Rodrigo, who was given too much space and let fly from distance, with his low left-footed effort finding its way underneath Tim Krul. The win lifts Leeds to 17th in the table, three points clear of the bottom three but Norwich remain winless and are now eight points from safety.