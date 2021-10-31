Consultant for intelligent transportation system: NHA board approves award of agreement to Nespak

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) Executive Board approved the award of agreement for "Hiring of Consultancy Services for Intelligent Transportation System & Development of Nationwide Strategy and Architecture" to M/s Nespak (Pvt) Ltd in JV with M/s DATA VIEW, at a cost of Rs38.211 million.

The meeting of the NHA's Executive Board held was chaired by Capt (retired) Muhammad Khurram Agha, chairman, NHA and considered the award of contract for hiring of consultancy services for intelligent transportation system and development of nationwide strategy and architecture.

The board approved the award of agreement for "Hiring of Consultancy Services for Intelligent Transportation System & Development of Nationwide Strategy and Architecture" to M/s NESPAK (Pvt) Ltd in JV with M/s DATA VIEW, the successful consultants in the combined (technical + financial) evaluation at evaluated cost of Rs38.211 million (which includes salary cost, direct non-salary cost and all type of applicable taxes including sales tax @ 16 percent).

The board further approved a steering committee for monitoring of this project include general manager (ITS) as chairman, while members included director (MIS), representative of NTRC, representative of NH&MP, and assistant director (ITS). The board also approved the NHA's Composite Schedule of Rates (CSR)-2021 for implementation with immediate effect.

The board further decided as follows: a) Antiglare sheet item be incorporated as part of new CSR-2021. b) Overall updation of CSR shall be made on yearly basis by the end of September each year.

However, rates of major items be reviewed bi-annually. c) NHA may take up the issue of un-workable rate analysis with PPRA with the proposal to annul such bids along with for forfeiture of bid security; by quoting the precedence of what is being followed in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The NHA Executive Board recommended the "Revised PC-1 for Improvement & Widening of Chitral-Booni-Mastuj-Shandur Road (153kms) amounting to Rs21.642 billion having an EIRR of 10.31 percent for approval by the Ecnec.

The Executive Board approved the following: a. Variation Order No 3 for the Construction of Shatial-Thor Nullah Bypass (Relocation of the Karakorum Highway N-35), including Link Roads (02 No, length 7.7kms) connecting existing KKH (at Minar and Thor) amounting to Rs2,280,001,795 (having overall aggregate increase of 65.072 percent above the original contract price), duly concurred by Wapda (sponsor agency) and Member (Finance) NHA HQ. Upon approval, the Revised Contract Cost shall become Rs5,789,468,109.

b) Acceptance, in principle, necessary, admin approval and expenditure sanction against the Variation Order No 3 for the said project (deposit work). The board directed the NHA to submit a position paper to the Planning Commission through the Wapda.

