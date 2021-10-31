KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 121,575 tonnes of cargo comprising 94,334 tonnes of import cargo and 27,241 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Friday.

The total import cargo of 94,334 comprised of 14,924 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,648 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 15,700 tonnes of DAP, 3,112 tonnes of Palm Kernel Expeller, 1,720 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 5,066 tonnes of Sugar, 1,476 tonnes of Wheat and 46,688 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 27,241 tonnes comprised of 24,341 tonnes of containerized cargo, 2,900 tonnes of Clinkers. Nearly, 3323 containers comprising of 961 containers import and 2362 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 273 of 20's and 332 of 40's loaded while 00 of 20's and 12 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 424 of 20's and 363 of 40's loaded containers while 10 of 20's and 601 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 03 ships namely, PCscl Manzanillo, Cl Alice and Merry Star have berth at Karachi Port. Nearly 05 ships namely, Kumano, Mol Genesis, Ceylon Princes, Cscl Manzanillo and Ym Express have sailed out from Karachi Port.

About 09 cargoes namely, MT Shalamar, Stolt Lerk, DM Jade, Independent Spirit, Northern Dedication, Huundai Oaklan, Doric, AN JI 24 and Mohar were expected to arrive on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Irenes Ray, Maritime Suzanne and Umm Al-Amad left the port on Friday morning, while two more ships, Chemicals carrier 'Clipper EOS' and Container vessel 'MOL Genesis' are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 181,687 tonnes, comprising 126,768 tonnes imports cargo and 54,919 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,095 Containers (2,129 TEUs Imports and 2,966 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Two ships, Avalon and Gulf Mist carrying 22,455 tonnes of Palm oil and 24,418 tonnes Chemicals are expected to take berths at Liquid Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Friday, 29th October-2021, while another ship 'Diyala' with Containers is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, 30th October-2021.

