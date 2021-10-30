TLP protest: PM Imran Khan's address to nation postponed

Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the nation scheduled for Saturday (today) regarding the prevailing situation in the country due to the protest being held by the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has been postponed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to take Ulema and scholars into confidence and will soon meet a delegation, Aaj News reported. The new date of the PM's address will soon be revealed.

Following the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting held on Friday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had said that the PM would address the nation either on Saturday or Sunday.

As per a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, PM told the participants that "no group or entity will be allowed to cause public disruption or use violence to pressure the government."

The meeting noted that TLP had adopted the ploy of violent street agitation on numerous occasions since 2017 and made unrealistic demands each time, solely as a tool to gain political strength.

TLP continues sit-in

Meanwhile, thousands of workers of TLP continued their sit-in in Wazirabad on Saturday awaiting instructions from their leaders to move ahead. Moreover, traffic and internet services remained suspended in the city.

Deadly clashes between police and TLP

At least four police officials were martyred while several suffered injuries when TLP workers clashed with the police near Muridke and Sadhuke on Wednesday.

Fierce clashes broke out after the TLP tried to resume its march on Islamabad to pressurise the government to accept its demands.

Govt has not closed doors of negotiations with TLP: Sheikh Rashid

Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar said the charged mob of the proscribed organisation martyred four police officials and injured 263 others.

He claimed that the TLP activists were armed with automatic weapons and shot straight at the police. The IGP added that the use of arms against the law-enforcement agencies by the banned outfit is a matter of serious concern.

The backdrop

Following the April clashes in which TLP activists blocked highways, railways, and access routes to cities and battled police, the authorities arrested their leader, Saad Hussain Rizvi, and banned the TLP.

Authorities had been trying to negotiate with the TLP, which rallied its supporters outside its Lahore headquarters, but negotiations broke down and the TLP called on supporters from around Pakistan to converge on the capital Islamabad.

Govt treating TLP with kid gloves?

The main arteries to and from Lahore and Islamabad were blocked with shipping containers to prevent demonstrators from entering the city. The diplomatic enclave in Islamabad, where most foreign embassies are located, was also blocked off.