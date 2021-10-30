Army's 3rd PACES competition to begin from Monday

The opening ceremony the Third International Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System (PACES) competition will be held at the Fortress Stadium, Lahore, from Monday, Aaj News reported.

The first and second International PACES competitions were also organised in Lahore in 2016 and 2018.

The competition, under the arrangement of the Pakistan Army, will have contingents from six countries comprising 107 military personnel, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. Iraq, Jordan, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and the UAE will take part in the event, while Myanmar, Indonesia and Egypt will be participating as observers.

Pakistan Army wins 'Best International Team' title at adventure competition in Nepal

From Pakistan Army, nine teams comprising 121 players will also participate. Moreover, four international teams have already arrived in Lahore including Jordan, Palestine, Sri Lanka and UAE,

The teams from Uzbekistan and Iraq are likely to reach by October 31 (Sunday).

The event will showcase Pakistan as a peaceful and sports loving nation and will project the true face of our country, the ISPR statement added.