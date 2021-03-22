Pakistan Army wins 'Best International Team' title at adventure competition in Nepal

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has announced that the Pakistan Army team has won a gold medal as well as the title of 'Best International Team', at the 4th International Tri-Adventure Completion held in Nepal.

The Pakistan Army participated in the event for the first time. In a statement, the ISPR said that the competition was held from March 18 to March 21 in which a total of 20 teams participated.

The competition was aimed at testing the physical endurance and mental agility of participants and included cross-country cycling, running, and rafting, ISPR said. The Pakistan Army team won the gold medal in the international category.

Last year, it won an international military drill competition called the Pace Sticking Competition held at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, United Kingdom. The Pakistan Army won the drill for the third time in a row.