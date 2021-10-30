ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

External debt, liabilities increased to $125.876bn by end Sept

Tahir Amin 30 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s external debt and liabilities increased from $122.199 billion by end June 2021 to $125.876 billion by end September 2021, i.e. registered an increase of $3.677 billion, revealed the Ministry of Economic Affairs in an in-camera meeting.

The in-camera meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division (EAD) held with Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali in the chair here on Friday, where a detailed briefing was given on the external debt and liabilities of Pakistan with break-up from 2008- 2013, 2013-2018, 2018-till date and regarding disbursement of funds for ongoing portfolio, both in bilateral and multilateral projects.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has yet to release the data for external debt and liabilities for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

External debt, liabilities hit historic high of $122bn

According to the documents presented before the committee, external debt and liabilities were $46.161 billion by end June 2008, $60.899 billion by end June 2013, $95.237 billion by end June 2018, $122.199 billion by end June 2021, and $125.876 billion by end September 2021.

The documents further revealed external public debt inflows budget estimated of $17.199 billion for 2021-22, while the outflows for this period is estimated at $12.278 billion i.e. the estimated net balance is $4.911 billion for the current financial year. The external public debt inflow was $14.783 billion in 2020-21, while outflow was $8.551 billion and the net balance was $6.232 billion.

The documents further revealed that external public debt inflow was $25.007 billion during 2008-09 to 2012-13 and outflow was $19.065 billion, $49.762 billion inflow during 2013-14 to 2017-18 and outflow was $27.071 billion, and $38.868 billion during 2018-19 to 2020-21 and outflow was $29.041 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly SBP Economic Affairs Division Ministry of Economic Affairs Pakistan’s external debt Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali

Comments

Comments are closed.

External debt, liabilities increased to $125.876bn by end Sept

Govt treating TLP with kid gloves?

Nepra chairman’s powers restored

Framework for developing strategic reserves: CCoE directs formation of body under Ogra

‘Just give us our money’: Taliban push to unlock Afghan billions abroad

Circular debt reaches Rs2.379trn mark in Q1

Next review: Govt about to announce agreement with IMF: Dr Reza

Chinese bonds’ inclusion in major global indexes

FBR exceeds Rs397bn Oct collection target

Supply to fertilizer plants: Ministry seeks Rs1.096bn LPS for payment to SNGPL

Read more stories