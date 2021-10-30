External debt, liabilities increased to $125.876bn by end Sept

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s external debt and liabilities increased from $122.199 billion by end June 2021 to $125.876 billion by end September 2021, i.e. registered an increase of $3.677 billion, revealed the Ministry of Economic Affairs in an in-camera meeting.

The in-camera meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division (EAD) held with Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali in the chair here on Friday, where a detailed briefing was given on the external debt and liabilities of Pakistan with break-up from 2008- 2013, 2013-2018, 2018-till date and regarding disbursement of funds for ongoing portfolio, both in bilateral and multilateral projects.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has yet to release the data for external debt and liabilities for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

External debt, liabilities hit historic high of $122bn

According to the documents presented before the committee, external debt and liabilities were $46.161 billion by end June 2008, $60.899 billion by end June 2013, $95.237 billion by end June 2018, $122.199 billion by end June 2021, and $125.876 billion by end September 2021.

The documents further revealed external public debt inflows budget estimated of $17.199 billion for 2021-22, while the outflows for this period is estimated at $12.278 billion i.e. the estimated net balance is $4.911 billion for the current financial year. The external public debt inflow was $14.783 billion in 2020-21, while outflow was $8.551 billion and the net balance was $6.232 billion.

The documents further revealed that external public debt inflow was $25.007 billion during 2008-09 to 2012-13 and outflow was $19.065 billion, $49.762 billion inflow during 2013-14 to 2017-18 and outflow was $27.071 billion, and $38.868 billion during 2018-19 to 2020-21 and outflow was $29.041 billion.

