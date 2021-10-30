Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (October 29, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 174.48 170.53 GBP 240.69 235.24 EUR 203.74 199.47 JPY 1.5358 1.5010 SAR 46.57 45.41 AED 47.51 46.73 =================================

