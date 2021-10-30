Markets
Currency notes: exchange rates
30 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (October 29, 2021).
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 174.48 170.53
GBP 240.69 235.24
EUR 203.74 199.47
JPY 1.5358 1.5010
SAR 46.57 45.41
AED 47.51 46.73
