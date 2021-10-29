ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Robusta coffee prices edge up, sugar and cocoa fall

  • March London cocoa fell 0.9% to 1,729 pounds a tonne
  • March raw sugar fell 0.15% to 19.59 cents per lb
Reuters 29 Oct 2021

LONDON: Robusta coffee futures rose on Friday, creeping up towards a 4-1/2 year high set earlier this week, while sugar and cocoa prices fell.

Coffee

January robusta coffee rose 0.6% to $2,190 a tonne by 1102 GMT. The benchmark second position set a 4-1/2 year high of $2,278 earlier this week.

Dealers said the market's failure to breach resistance around $2,279, a peak set in February 2017, had prompted a short-term setback, but fundamentals remained supportive with supplies tightened by a slowdown in exports from top robusta producer Vietnam.

"To confirm the outlook for higher prices, futures need to break above the resistance at $2,200, which could set the scene for futures to take out $2,279," broker Sucden Financial said in a note.

Vietnam's coffee exports in the first 10 months of this year are expected to show a 5.1% drop from a year earlier to 1.27 million tonnes, government data released on Friday showed.

High freight costs and a shortage of container shipping capacity have helped slow exports and there are concerns they may disrupt the flow of new crop beans when the harvest gets underway next month.

December arabica coffee rose 0.55% to $2.0105 per lb.

Robusta coffee hits 4-1/2 year high, arabica also up

Sugar

March raw sugar fell 0.15% to 19.59 cents per lb but remained on track for a weekly gain of nearly 3%.

Dealers said the market had been boosted this week by a diminished outlook for this year's sugar production in Centre-South Brazil, though recent rains appear to have improved the outlook for next year's cane crop.

December white sugar fell 0.02% to $515.50 a tonne.

Cocoa

March London cocoa fell 0.9% to 1,729 pounds a tonne, the weakest level for the benchmark second month since Aug. 10.

Dealers said the market was weighed by the prospect of a large crop this year in top producer Ivory Coast and uncertainty about whether a recent pick-up in demand will be sustained.

December New York cocoa fell 0.8% to $2,550 a tonne.

Cocoa prices coffee prices sugar price cocoa producer Robusta coffee futures Coffee production sugar demand

Comments

1000 characters

Robusta coffee prices edge up, sugar and cocoa fall

T20 World Cup: Pakistan to field after Afghanistan win toss

32 TLP activists arrested over fake propaganda, says Fawad

Third successive gain: Pakistan's rupee continues to recover against US dollar

Dozens detained in India for disrupting Muslim prayers

Afghan Taliban appoint new envoy to run embassy in Pakistan

Illegal structure: SC orders demolition of Tejori Heights in one month

FO condemns vandalisation of mosques, houses of Muslims in India

Despite Saudi Arabia's support, concerns over economy remain: Dr Hafiz Pasha

July-September: SBP imposes penalties of Rs465 million on banks

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo elected new Balochistan CM

Read more stories