ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.22 (-100%)
ASL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -17.53 (-100%)
BOP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.65 (-100%)
BYCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.29 (-100%)
FCCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.10 (-100%)
FFBL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
JSCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.25 (-100%)
KAPCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -27.25 (-100%)
KEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-100%)
MDTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 34.25 (0%)
NETSOL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -26.49 (-100%)
PIBTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 15.80 (0%)
PTC 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -29.35 (-100%)
WTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,644 Decreased By ▼ -89.39 (-1.89%)
BR30 20,295 Decreased By ▼ -44.64 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,304 Decreased By ▼ -239.73 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,708 Decreased By ▼ -102.63 (-0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Robusta coffee hits 4-1/2 year high, arabica also up

  • March London cocoa fell 0.7% to 1,764 pounds a tonne
  • March raw sugar rose 0.6% to 19.50 cents per lb
Reuters 26 Oct 2021

LONDON: Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose to a 4-1/2 year peak on Tuesday, boosted by ongoing disruption in the flow of coffee from Vietnam, while arabica coffee prices were also higher.

Coffee

January robusta coffee rose 1.7% to $2,233 a tonne by 1331 GMT after rising to a peak of $2,235 - the highest level for the benchmark second position since February 2017.

Dealers said the market was supported by a major shortage of shipping containers in Vietnam that was curbing exports. Renewed outbreaks of COVID-19 in the country, the world's top robusta producer, which could hinder cherry picking when the harvest gets underway next month, also boosted prices.

Dealers said the disruption to the flow of coffee from Vietnam was creating short-term supply tightness in the robusta market, with front month November commanding a premium of about $100 to January.

December arabica coffee rose 1.2% to $2.05 per lb.

Arabica coffee hits two-week low as Brazilian real slumps

Sugar

March raw sugar rose 0.6% to 19.50 cents per lb.

Dealers said the market derived some support from data showing sugar production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil during the first half of October was down a larger-than-expected 56% versus the same period a year earlier.

A rise of 7% in gasoline prices in Brazil, effective Tuesday, also helped to boost the market, increasing the incentive to use cane in Brazil to produce biofuel ethanol rather than sugar.

December white sugar rose 0.3% to $506.70 a tonne.

Cocoa

March London cocoa fell 0.7% to 1,764 pounds a tonne.

Dealers said an improving outlook for the main crop in top grower Ivory Coast has helped put the market on the defensive.

December New York cocoa fell 0.9% to $2,593 a tonne.

Cocoa prices sugar price cocoa producer Robusta coffee futures sugar demand

Comments

1000 characters

Robusta coffee hits 4-1/2 year high, arabica also up

Pakistan, China agree on strengthening ties to overcome economic challenges

T20 World Cup: Pakistan take three wickets as New Zealand reach 60 in 10 overs

Govt has resolved all issues with TLP except French ambassador’s expulsion: Sheikh Rashid

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee crosses 175 for first time in history

Asad Umar asks if India is ready for dialogue for shared peace, prosperity

FM Qureshi arrives in Iran, will discuss Afghanistan situation

Mughal-era diamond and emerald glasses expected to fetch up to $3.5 million at auction

Wall Street in Riyadh sees lingering inflation, oil hitting $100

Sudan's Burhan says army ousted government to avoid civil war

Govt accepts rise in sugar, cooking oil, ghee prices

Read more stories