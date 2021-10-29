ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,740 Decreased By ▼ -25.27 (-0.53%)
BR30 20,321 Decreased By ▼ -294.16 (-1.43%)
KSE100 45,816 Decreased By ▼ -174.94 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,833 Decreased By ▼ -109.49 (-0.61%)
Australia shares inch lower as healthcare boost offsets subdued financials

Reuters 29 Oct 2021

Australian shares edged lower in early trade on Friday, with broad weakness among the big banks offsetting gains by the country's export-focused healthcare stocks, including biotech major CSL Ltd.

The benchmark ASX 200 index dipped 0.1% to 7,421.9 within the first hour of trade in low volumes. The index is set to post a fourth weekly rise if its minor gains hold.

CSL, one of Australia's largest companies, rose 1.5%, while the country's "Big Four" banks fell between 0.4% and 0.9%.

ResMed's local shares jumped around 6% after its first quarter earnings beat estimates.

Macquarie beat expectations with a record first half profit - more than double the previous year's - powered by volatile commodity markets, though its shares were halted ahead of a A$1.5 billion placement.

Westpac Banking Corp on Monday will report full year results, after Australia and New Zealand Banking Group kicked things off on Thursday.

Australia's central bank on Friday again declined to defend its 0.1% 2024 bond yield target, reinforcing expectations that the central bank would announce some revision of the target at its November policy meeting next week.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose over 0.3% to 13,011.21 points with diary producer a2 Milk firming around 3%.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.12% and S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.27%.

