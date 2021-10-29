ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,740 Decreased By ▼ -25.27 (-0.53%)
BR30 20,321 Decreased By ▼ -294.16 (-1.43%)
KSE100 45,816 Decreased By ▼ -174.94 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,833 Decreased By ▼ -109.49 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China reports 64 new coronavirus cases on Oct 28 vs 39 day ago

Reuters 29 Oct 2021

BEIJING: China reported 64 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Oct. 28, compared with 39 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday.

Of the new infections, 48 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 23 a day earlier.

The majority of the new local cases were found in the north of China, with infections reported in Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Heilongjiang, Beijing and Ningxia.

Cases were also reported Qinghai in the west and Yunnan in the southwest.

China reported 23 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 31 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Oct. 28, mainland China had 97,002 confirmed coronavirus cases.

China National Health Commission

Comments

1000 characters

China reports 64 new coronavirus cases on Oct 28 vs 39 day ago

32 TLP activists arrested over fake propaganda, says Fawad

Illegal structure: SC orders demolition of Tejori Heights in one month

World Bank says inflation in Pakistan to edge up in FY22

MoF update, outlook: Jul-Aug fiscal deficit stands at 0.9pc of GDP

China urges WB, IMF to help Afghanistan

Germany signs Euro 26.213m DSSI

Goods cleared from warehouse within 30 days FBR decides to remit penal surcharge

FATF standards: SECP says steps taken to ensure implementation

PM convenes NSC meeting today

Top brass reviews security environment

Read more stories