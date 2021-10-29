China reports 64 new coronavirus cases on Oct 28 vs 39 day ago

BEIJING: China reported 64 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Oct. 28, compared with 39 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday.

Of the new infections, 48 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 23 a day earlier.

The majority of the new local cases were found in the north of China, with infections reported in Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Heilongjiang, Beijing and Ningxia.

Cases were also reported Qinghai in the west and Yunnan in the southwest.

China reported 23 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 31 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Oct. 28, mainland China had 97,002 confirmed coronavirus cases.