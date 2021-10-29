ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Illegal structure: SC orders demolition of Tejori Heights in one month

  • The apex court grants three-month time to the builder to compensate the affectees
BR Web Desk Updated 29 Oct 2021

The Supreme Court (SC) has ordered the demolition of Tejori Heights within a month which has been built illegally on railways land in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, Aaj News reported on Friday.

While announcing the verdict, the apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, ordered the city commissioner to raze the structure in one month. The court also directed the Tejori Heights owner to pay compensation to the affectees.

The legal counsel representing Tejori Heights owner, Raza Rabbani, requested the court to grant some time before the reimbursement to the allottees can be done.

SC orders demolition of Nasla Tower within a week

The SC granted at least three-month time to the builders of Tejori Heights for complete reimbursement of the affectees. The top court also directed both the civic authority and the builders to submit a report on the demolition of the building.

Earlier, the SC issued a detailed judgment on the demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi.

In its detailed verdict, the apex court directed the authorities to use the latest technology to demolish the high-rise building situated on Shahrae Faisal through a controlled blast.

SC orders immediate restoration of public parks in Karachi

It stated that a modern detonation procedure, being used in other countries, should be adopted to raze the building. The top court ordered to take all precautionary measures to ensure that no damage occurs while demolishing the building. The court directed to complete the process by November 3.

The SC also ordered that the owner of Nasla Tower will pay the cost of the demolition and directed the Karachi commissioner to sell the plot to recover the amount if he refuses to pay.

