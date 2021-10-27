SC orders immediate restoration of public parks in Karachi

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered the authorities to immediately restore playgrounds and parks in their original condition in Karachi, it was reported on Wednesday.

The ruling was issued by a top court bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, while hearing a case about encroachments on public parks in the metropolis.

In its written order, the SC directed the authorities to end encroachments across the city and restore all playgrounds and public parks. The CJP also rejected a report submitted by Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab and sought a written report on the amenity plots in the city and adjourned the case.

SC summons Sindh CM, orders removal of all encroachments in Karachi

In its last hearing, the top court ordered the removal of all encroachments and buildings constructed using fake lease documents in Karachi. The order was issued by a three-member SC bench.

The court also ordered that all houses and commercial structures made on fake leases must be demolished in the port city.

SC orders demolition of Nasla Tower in a week

Earlier, the SC ordered to demolish Nasla Tower in a week and also sought a report on it.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also appeared before the court after the bench summoned him. The CJP asked why the tower was not yet demolished, saying that, for the court, the Nalsa Tower does not exist.

The SC ordered that the electricity and water supply to the building be cut off by October 27. The court also directed that advanced technology be used to demolish the building.

The Karachi commissioner should demolish the 11-story building in a week and submit the report to the SC, the bench directed.