ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,763 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (0.05%)
BR30 20,592 Decreased By ▼ -29.91 (-0.15%)
KSE100 45,889 Increased By ▲ 38.41 (0.08%)
KSE30 17,932 Decreased By ▼ -7.95 (-0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan's rupee continues to recover, appreciates to 171.5 in intra-day trading

BRecorder.com 28 Oct 2021

Pakistan's rupee continued to show strength against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, appreciating to 171.50 in intra-day trade on Thursday, reported Aaj News.

As per details, the PKR gained as much as Rs1.28 in intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, the PKR dropped to its lowest level against the US dollar, closing over the 175 level for the first time in the inter-bank market.

However, on Wednesday, the rupee witnessed the biggest day-on-day recovery, in absolute terms, since April 2020, stated AHL Research, as it closed at 172.78.

The recovery comes after the announcement of Saudi Arabia's $4.2-billion support package in financial assistance to Pakistan.

Pakistan's rupee recovers 1.44% against US dollar as KSA support cools off market

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), on Tuesday night, announced the issuance of the Royal Directive to deposit an amount worth of $3 billion into the central bank of Pakistan, “to help the Pakistani government support its foreign currency reserves and support it in facing the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic,” read a statement by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Additionally, the SFD said that the royal directive was also issued to finance the oil derivatives trade with a total amount of $1.2 billion throughout the year.

This is an intra-day update

currency USD PKR Interbank Rates firm

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's rupee continues to recover, appreciates to 171.5 in intra-day trading

SC issues detailed verdict on Nasla Tower demolition

India tests ballistic missile with 5,000 km range

We should be unapologetic in sharing our narrative: Dr Moeed Yusuf

Required supply of RLNG not possible as of now

MPMG scheme: Banks receive applications worth Rs200bn

China urges World Bank, IMF to help Afghanistan

Wheat flour in Sindh: Tarin concerned at price differential

Citigroup plans more investment in Saudi Arabia, eyes banking licence

China to build base for Tajikistan near Afghan border: official

Read more stories