Pakistan's rupee continues to recover, appreciates to 171.5 in intra-day trading

Pakistan's rupee continued to show strength against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, appreciating to 171.50 in intra-day trade on Thursday, reported Aaj News.

As per details, the PKR gained as much as Rs1.28 in intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, the PKR dropped to its lowest level against the US dollar, closing over the 175 level for the first time in the inter-bank market.

However, on Wednesday, the rupee witnessed the biggest day-on-day recovery, in absolute terms, since April 2020, stated AHL Research, as it closed at 172.78.

The recovery comes after the announcement of Saudi Arabia's $4.2-billion support package in financial assistance to Pakistan.

Pakistan's rupee recovers 1.44% against US dollar as KSA support cools off market

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), on Tuesday night, announced the issuance of the Royal Directive to deposit an amount worth of $3 billion into the central bank of Pakistan, “to help the Pakistani government support its foreign currency reserves and support it in facing the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic,” read a statement by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Additionally, the SFD said that the royal directive was also issued to finance the oil derivatives trade with a total amount of $1.2 billion throughout the year.

This is an intra-day update