Oct 28, 2021
Against USD: Pakistan's rupee continues to recover, closes at 172.26

  • Currency posts back-to-back gains after another 0.3% appreciation in inter-bank market
BRecorder.com Updated 28 Oct 2021

Pakistan's rupee showed strength against the US dollar for the second successive day, closing at 172.26 in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

The rupee appreciated to as much as 171.5 in intra-day trading, but ended with clipped gains. As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee finished with a gain of 0.3% or 52 paisas day-on-day against the US dollar.

The respite comes after the currency posted its biggest day-on-day recovery, in absolute terms, since April 2020 on Wednesday, when it closed at 172.78.

Back-to-back gains, however, follow the rupee dropping to its lowest level on Tuesday when it closed over the 175 level for the first time in the inter-bank market.

The recovery comes after the announcement of Saudi Arabia's $4.2-billion support package in financial assistance to Pakistan.

Pakistan's rupee recovers 1.44% against US dollar as KSA support cools off market

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), on Tuesday night, announced the issuance of the Royal Directive to deposit an amount worth of $3 billion into the central bank of Pakistan, “to help the Pakistani government support its foreign currency reserves and support it in facing the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic,” read a statement by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Additionally, the SFD said that the royal directive was also issued to finance the oil derivatives trade with a total amount of $1.2 billion throughout the year.

Pakistan's rupee has been under pressure since May this year as a widening current account deficit, high imports, and the volatile situation in Afghanistan taking toll on the currency.

