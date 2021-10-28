ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,757 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-0.08%)
BR30 20,524 Decreased By ▼ -97.23 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,783 Decreased By ▼ -68.49 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,895 Decreased By ▼ -44.69 (-0.25%)
Oct 28, 2021
Shanghai aluminium hits three-month low as coal prices tumble

Reuters 28 Oct 2021

Aluminium prices in Shanghai fell to their lowest in more than three months on Thursday, as tumbling coal prices eased worries about rising production costs for the energy-intensive metal.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped as much as 7.6% to 19,200 yuan ($2,999.95) a tonne, the lowest since July 22.

The contract has lost 23% since the beginning of last week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange declined as much as 2.1% to a two-month low of $2,630 a tonne, having shed 19% since Oct. 18 when the contract hit its highest since July 2008.

Chinese thermal coal prices surged to a record 1,892 yuan on Oct. 19 on supply shortage, but have since lost some 50% on a series of measures implemented by the country's authorities to curb rocketing energy costs.

Fundamentals

  • ShFE tin hit its limit down, tumbling 8% to 258,370 yuan a tonne, its lowest since Sept. 22. LME tin fell to a level unseen since Oct. 5 at $34,280 a tonne.

  • ShFE nickel dropped as much as 4.9% to its lowest since Oct. 14 of 143,500 yuan a tonne and LME nickel lost as much as 0.6% to trade near a two-week low of $19,300 a tonne.

