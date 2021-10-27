Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,960,994 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 244,464,760 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Tuesday, 8,023 new deaths and 465,674 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,415 new deaths, followed by Russia with 1,123 and Ukraine with 692.

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

The United States is the worst-affected country with 738,883 deaths from 45,616,157 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 606,246 deaths from 21,748,984 cases, India with 455,653 deaths from 34,215,653 cases, Mexico with 286,888 deaths from 3,788,986 cases, and Russia with 233,898 deaths from 8,352,601 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 607 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 348, Republic of North Macedonia with 339, Bulgaria with 336, Montenegro with 330, and Hungary with 317.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 1,516,784 deaths from 45,786,808 cases, Europe 1,383,562 deaths from 73,178,050 infections, and Asia 865,732 deaths from 55,595,483 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 767,678 deaths from 47,317,789 cases, Africa 217,319 deaths from 8,479,499 cases, Middle East 207,230 deaths from 13,859,381 cases, and Oceania 2,689 deaths from 247,755 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.