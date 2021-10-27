NA-133 by-election: 20 candidates submit papers

LAHORE: As many as 20 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the by-election in Lahore's NA-133 constituency vacated due to demise of PML-N MNA Mohammad Pervaiz Malik.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday released the initial list of candidates. Shaista Pervez Malik, widow of Pervez Malik, and Naseer Bhutta filed their nomination papers from the PML-N while Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Musarrat Jamshed submitted their nominations from the PTI. From PPP, Chaudhry Aslam Gill and Jameel Ahmed have filed their papers. Apart from this, some independent candidates will also be contesting by-elections.

As per schedule, scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates will be completed by October 30. The appeals with regard to approval or rejection of the nominations could be filed by Nov 03, and will be decided by Nov 09. The ECP will also display the revised list of the candidates on Nov 10. The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers on Nov 11. The allotment of election symbols to the candidates will also happen on Nov 12. The polling for the election will take place on Dec 05.

