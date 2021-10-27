NUST Islamabad campus: Senate body for presenting master plan in next meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing committee on Science and Technology, on Tuesday, directed for presenting the master plan of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Islamabad campus in the next meeting.

The committee meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, which also sought data of last three years regarding research and recommended for making publication compulsory for postgraduate students.

Officials of the NUST told the committee that according to the QS Asia rankings, NUST is number one in Pakistan. NUST officials told the committee that NUST University was founded in 1991 as a military college and the governing structure of NUST University consists of the president of Pakistan, Patron in Chief and the prime minister as chancellor.

The Quetta campus of NUST university was started in a temporary building, while the new campus is in the final stages of completion. The standing committee recommended that work be done to make the NUST University Quetta campus to run on renewable energy and a comprehensive plan be drawn up and presented to the committee. Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz said that NUST is a unique university established in an entire sector of Islamabad.

The federal government is working for vocational training along with teaching and learning of students and step are being taken to set up industries in the NUST university to provide vocational training.

The main issues are in primary and secondary education and the STEM programme has been launched to provide all facilities to students in remote areas. Officials said that all the energy programmes of NUST University are in line with Washington Accord and 30 undergraduate, 66 MS/M.Phil and 42PhD programs have been offered in the teaching programs this year.

NUST University has more than 350 labs, which are playing vital role in research. The chairman committee directed to present the master plan of NUST University Islamabad Campus in the next meeting of the committee.

The meeting also reviewed in detail the progress of NUST University, Quetta Campus. Tareen also directed that priority should be given to local people for recruitment in the institution.

The chairman of the committee directed to pay more attention to water reverse, energy crisis, renewable energy and mineral resources in the NUST University, Quetta campus.

The standing committee was informed that the number of students is more than 21,000 and a total of 358 scholarships have been awarded to students of various fields this year. The annual budget of NUST University is Rs3,180 million of which 51 percent is generated by NUST University and 49 percent is provided by the government.

