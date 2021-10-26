ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
KP CM announces free dengue diagnostic test facility

Recorder Report 26 Oct 2021

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed free diagnostic tests of the dengue patiants in the proivnce and directed for the formation of a fact finding committee to examine the funds released for the prevention of dengue and submit a report.

He issued these directives while presiding over a high-level meeting on dengue control here on Monday.

The Special Assistant to CM for Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash, Members of National Assembly Haji Shaukat Ali, Noor Alam Khan and Arbab Sher Ali, Members of Provincial Assembly Arbab Jehandad Khan, Pir Fida, Asif Khan and Fazle Elahi, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of the concerned departments, CCPO Peshawar, Commissioner Peshawar and other senior officials.

The meeting was apprised of the latest situation of dengue across the province with special focus on the steps being taken for its prevention. The meeting decided to launch a door-to-door campaign for the prevention of dengue and increase in public awareness activities and improvement in coordination among the concerned departments.

The Chief Minister while expressing concern on the increasing cases of dengue patients in the provincial capital has directed for immediate removal of the District Health Officer Peshawar (DHOs) from his post on account of poor performance and initiate inquiry against him. He directed the high ups of health department to post another officer on the post of DHO Peshawar.

The meeting was informed that for the first time 37 entomologists have been recruited in the province which is helping in making the government's measures against dengue more effective. The chief minister said that in order to make the measures against dengue in the provincial capital Peshawar more effective, a coordination committee headed by members of the assembly and comprising officers of relevant departments should be constituted so that the departments along with public representatives could take steps in dengue affected areas. He said that the members of the provincial assembly were ready to extend all possible cooperation to the departments and to give suggestions to the concerned departments on issues related to dengue in their areas.

The Chief Minister also directed that a weekly review meeting should be held with the public representatives on anti-dengue measures while the Department of Health, Local Bodies and WSSPs should jointly check the anti-dengue measures. He warned all concerned departments that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard as protection of the lives of the people was one of the top priorities of the government. He said that all possible resources are being utilized for the prevention and control of dengue.

On the request of elected representatives, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the authorities concerned to release funds for the Institute of Kidney Diseases within two days so that the process of supply of medicines to patients could continue without any interruption.

