Oct 25, 2021
Pakistan

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo resigns as speaker of Balochistan Assembly

  • His resignation comes a day after Jam Kamal stepped down as Balochistan CM
BR Web Desk 25 Oct 2021

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has stepped down from his post as Balochistan Assembly speaker, Aaj News reported on Monday.

Bizenjo has tendered his resignation to the Balochistan Assembly secretary. His resignation comes a day after Jam Kamal stepped down as Balochistan's chief minister. Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha accepted his resignation.

Earlier, Kamal and estranged members of his Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) did not show any flexibility over the resignation of the CM, and the no-trust motion.

PM should tell federal members to not 'fiddle with Balochistan's internal matters': CM Jam Kamal

Last week, disgruntled members of the BAP and the opposition tabled a no-confidence motion against Kamal in the provincial assembly. Out of 65 members, 33 backed the motion, the number of lawmakers required to pass the motion when it is put up for voting.

