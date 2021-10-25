GO & PAPCO sign white oil pipeline multigrade project throughput agreement

KARACHI: Pakistan's fastest growing oil marketing company, Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. (GO) signed a white oil pipeline multigrade project throughput agreement with Pak Arab Pipeline Company (PAPCO). GO is also celebrating 900 retail outlets, the largest network in the private sector, and continues to forge ahead with its ambitious plan.

Highlighting the company's strong commitment to the people, Khalid Riaz, CEO, GO and Zeeshan Tayyeb, COO, GO explained, "The project will now enable transport of petrol in addition to diesel through the White Oil Pipeline. Once fully implemented, all upcountry movement of petrol and diesel will be through the pipeline which will not only reduce transportations costs and improve road safety for the general public but will also have a positive impact on the environment by reducing pollution, traffic and carbon footprint.

GO continues to hold on to its position of Pakistan's fastest growing OMC. GO's core foundation is built on serving the needs of customers in every corner of Pakistan. GO is also investing in new products for our customers that include EV chargers to have a sustainable business and reduce the carbon footprint of our operations by rapidly deploying solar energy solutions."

The signing ceremony of white oil pipeline multigrade project throughput agreement was attended by Khalid Riaz, CEO GO, Amr Ahmed, CEO PAPCO, Zeeshan Tayyeb, COO GO, Ali Akber Khaleel, GM Operations GO, Adil Aziz Khan, GM Pipeline Operations PAPCO and other senior management of both organizations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021