Pakistan

Global conference on ‘China-Pakistan Cooperation’ begins

APP 24 Oct 2021

BEIJING: The 2021 International Conference on China-Pakistan Cooperation kicked off in Chengdu, Sichuan province China on Saturday.

About 150 participants attended the conference online and offline, including Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, experts and entrepreneurs from China and Pakistan.

The participants had an in-depth exchange on the cooperation achievements and future development on “Strategic Cooperation and Cultural Exchanges” and “Economic and Trade Cooperation and Industrial Development” since China and Pakistan established diplomatic ties in 1951.

The participants also discussed the high-quality building of the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the rosy prospect of China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Prof Dr Tang Mengsheng, Director of Pakistan Studies Center at Peking University, presided over the sub-forum titled “Strategic Cooperation and Cultural Exchanges”.

Li Hongwu, President of Pakistan Sichuan Chamber of Commerce chaired the other sub-forum themed “Economic & Trade Cooperation and Industrial Development”.

According to Sichuan University (SU), the sponsor of this conference, it is one of the activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties.

This conference is jointly organized by SU’s China Center for South Asia Studies, Pakistan Studies Center and School of International Studies.

The co-organizers comprise Chengdu Federation of Industry and Commerce, Huaxia Industrial Economy Research Institute, Chengdu Chamber of Commerce for Commercial Service and Pakistan Sichuan Chamber of Commerce.

