PPP's Khursheed Shah released from jail after over two years

BR Web Desk 23 Oct 2021

PPP leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah was released from Sukkur jail on Saturday after more than two years of imprisonment in a case concerning assets beyond means.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court (SC) had approved his bail, directing him to submit bail bonds of Rs10 million while retaining his name on the Exit Control List.

Assets beyond means case: SC grants post-arrest bail to Khursheed Shah

The Sindh High Court (SHC) in July this year had rejected the post-arrest bail of the PPP’s veteran leader.

Khursheed was granted bail subject to furnishing a Rs10 million surety bond to the trial court.

The short order of the bench said; “The petitioner’s (Khursheed) is granted bail on merit. However, his name will remain on Exit Control List (ECL) subject to any relief granted by Accountability Court.”

Justice Bandial directed the NAB prosecutor general to continue the investigation against the PPP leader.

Makhdoom Ali Khan, representing Khursheed, said that all the immovable properties’ sale deeds and the Collector evaluation of the land are on the record.

The petitioner supplied all these documents to the anti-graft body, but it disregarded them, the counsel argued.

SC summons Khursheed Shah's both wives, son in bail case

He said his client is in NAB custody since 18 September 2019, adding out of 44 witnesses only eight witnesses have recorded their statement and cross-examined so far.

The investigation report and the reference were filed three months after the arrest.

He said many persons whom the NAB declared “Benamidar” of Khursheed are either not nominated in the case or were already on bail.

