PML-N MPA Hina Butt demands PM's resignation

LAHORE: PML-N lawmaker Hina Pervaiz Butt on Friday tabled a motion in Punjab Assembly, demanding the resignation of Prime minister Imran Khan. The PML-N lawmaker says that Prime Minister Imran Khan's wrong polices led the country to the verge of bankruptcy, therefore, he should immediately resign.

In the resolution, the lawmaker said that the house has serious reservations on the report of The Economist which states that amid soaring inflation, Pakistan has been ranked as a country with the fourth highest inflation rate in the world. Per the report, the highest inflation around the world is in Argentina where the inflation rate is currently at 51.4%. Meanwhile, Turkey ranks second with a 19.6% inflation rate, followed by Brazil with 10.2%.

The lawmaker says that the PTI government changed four finance ministers and they all failed to put the country's economy on the right track. The wrong decisions of Prime Minister Imran Khan have led the country to bankruptcy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021