PML-N workers stage protest demo against rising inflation

ISLAMABAD: On the call given by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers staged a protest demonstration here on Friday against the high inflation.

A large number of PML-N workers and some activists of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) took to the streets in Bara Kahu to record their protest against the skyrocketing prices hike and inflation, as part of the PDM's countrywide call, as protest demonstrations were also held in other parts of the country.

The protesters were holding placards and chanting slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its failure to control the inflation and provide any relief to the people.

The protesters were addressed by PML-N Member National Assembly from Islamabad Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and other local party leaders. In his address to the rally, Chaudhry lambasted the government for its incompetence to control the historic high inflation in the country. He alleged that the government's machinery's entire focus is on framing "fake" cases against the opposition leaders, while the rulers are complete indifferent to the plight of the masses.

He stated that due to the current situations and high inflation, people are also disappointed at the opposition, saying that they opposition has been forced to engage in pursuing their "fake" and "fabricated" cases in the courts. He said that the people were facing severe problems due to record high inflation and they are unable to meet the expenses of their two times meals.

While on the other hand, he added that the government is increasing prices of petroleum products and power tariff every time in complete indifference to the plight of the masses. He asked as to whether the hikes in prices of vegetables are also due to the dictation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). "It's not the IMF behind the rise in prices of the essential commodities, but the mafias who are enjoying backing of the ruling elites," he maintained.

He also blamed the PTI government's incompetence to crack down on the mafias responsible for the artificial price hike and hoarding. He said that the PDM has also announced countrywide protest demonstrations and another major protest rally would be held in Islamabad very soon in which the central leadership of the PDM would participate and address the protesters.

"The only solution to the current problems of the people is to send this "incompetent and selected" government back to home," he maintained, and urged the masses to massively participate in the nationwide protest demonstrations of the opposition.

