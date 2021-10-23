Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (October 22, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 176.14 172.16 GBP 242.97 237.47 EUR 204.80 200.51 JPY 1.5444 1.5095 SAR 47.01 45.85 AED 47.97 47.18 =================================

