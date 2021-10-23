Markets
Currency notes: exchange rates
23 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (October 22, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 176.14 172.16
GBP 242.97 237.47
EUR 204.80 200.51
JPY 1.5444 1.5095
SAR 47.01 45.85
AED 47.97 47.18
=================================
