ANL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.28%)
ASC 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.59%)
ASL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.46%)
BYCO 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.86%)
FCCL 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.21%)
FFBL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.82%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.96%)
FNEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 16.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.37%)
GGL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.09%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
JSCL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
MDTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.67%)
MLCF 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.34%)
NETSOL 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-4.19%)
PACE 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
PAEL 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.95%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.17%)
PRL 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.92%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
SILK 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.09%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.32%)
TRG 123.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-5.38%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.12%)
BR100 4,711 Decreased By ▼ -52.38 (-1.1%)
BR30 20,163 Decreased By ▼ -508.07 (-2.46%)
KSE100 45,458 Decreased By ▼ -363.8 (-0.79%)
KSE30 17,858 Decreased By ▼ -147.66 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 rises as miners rebound, JD Sports top gainer

Reuters 22 Oct 2021

London's FTSE 100 gained on Friday, as mining stocks rose on easing concerns over Chinese property market, although weak retail sales data showed UK's economy was still reeling from the impact of inflation and supply chain pressures.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.4% at 0815 GMT, with mining stocks lifting the index after developer China Evergrande Group made an overdue bond payment easing some concern about a global financial markets fallout.

JD Sports Fashion Plc was the top gainer on the benchmark index, up 2.7%, after announcing its acquisition of Cosmos Sport S.A.

British retail sales dropped 0.2% in September, official figures showed, while consumer confidence fell for a third month in a row in October, adding to signs of weakness in the recovery from COVID-19.

A recent statement by the Bank of England's chief economist Huw Pill that inflation could surpass a "very uncomfortable" 5% added to the woes, raising fears of a rate hike amid economic slowdown.

Slowing recovery, supply chain worries and rate hike fears have capped the gains on the FTSE 100 recently, with the blue-chip index losing nearly 0.3% this week compared with the 0.5% rise among its European peers.

Mining stocks have been the worst performers on the index, down 5.4% this week.

"Even if cost pressure problems were to solve in the near term or at the end of winter, we wouldn't expect the industrial metals sector to turn a corner because of China's slowdown meaning less demand for materials," said Thomas Mathews, markets economist at Capital Economics.

Miners weigh on FTSE 100; Unilever top boost

The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.1%.

Money transfer company Wise Plc lost 4.7% after the company announced co-founder Taavet Hinrikus would sell about 1.1% of his Class A shares through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

Financial markets infrastructure provider London Stock Exchange Group PLC fell 4.2% on expectations of slower fourth-quarter income growth.

Holiday Inn owner IHG reported strong room revenue growth, but its shares dropped 2.4% after analysts pointed to underperformance compared with industry data.

FTSE 100 Evergrande Group British retail sales

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 rises as miners rebound, JD Sports top gainer

PM Imran holds meetings with Punjab CM, governor

Bank account attachment: Senate panel asks FBR to withdraw orders

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's father withdraws petition against indictment

ADB to provide $600m to Ehsaas programme

Country cannot move forward without basic political reforms: Fawad

Transit trade talks with India under way: Dawood

KE seeks Rs3.45/unit increase under FCA

FBR serves notice to beggar

Pakistan to re-negotiate bilateral investment treaties: BOI secretary

Tarin-led team summoned over ‘untamed’ inflation

Read more stories