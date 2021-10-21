ANL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
ASC 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
ASL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.44%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.43%)
BYCO 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.19%)
FCCL 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.09%)
FFBL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
FNEL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
GGGL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
GGL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
JSCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
KAPCO 27.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.58%)
MDTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.08%)
NETSOL 106.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.02%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
PAEL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
POWER 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.73%)
SNGP 41.36 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
TELE 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.95%)
TRG 131.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.72%)
UNITY 30.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
WTL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,810 Increased By ▲ 93.64 (1.99%)
BR30 20,951 Increased By ▲ 111.61 (0.54%)
KSE100 46,103 Increased By ▲ 603.15 (1.33%)
KSE30 18,124 Increased By ▲ 299.26 (1.68%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Miners weigh on FTSE 100; Unilever top boost

Reuters 21 Oct 2021

London's FTSE 100 index fell on Thursday as miners slipped over rising troubles in China's property sector and investors fretted about rate hike prospects, while Unilever gained on strong quarterly sales growth.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index eased 0.5% by 0709 GMT, with miners Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Anglo American down 1.5% to 2.5%.

Despite positive earnings updates, miners were hit by fresh worries about the heavily indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group after it said it abandoned a $2.6 billion sale of a stake in a subsidiary and that it had made no progress on other sales.

Global miner Anglo American fell 1.9% despite reporting a 2% rise in third-quarter overall production.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 0.4%, with consumer services stocks among the worst performers.

In company news, Renishaw PLC rose 6.8% after reporting nearly 146% rise in profit.

Unilever gained 0.9% after the consumer goods giant beat its third-quarter sales growth forecast and maintained its full-year profit margin guidance.

FTSE 100

