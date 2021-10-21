ANL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
ASC 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
BYCO 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
FFBL 23.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.3%)
FFL 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
GGL 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.88%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
JSCL 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
KAPCO 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.49%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
NETSOL 106.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
PAEL 27.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
POWER 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
PTC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
SNGP 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.41%)
TRG 131.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.23%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
WTL 2.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,761 Increased By ▲ 45.16 (0.96%)
BR30 20,798 Decreased By ▼ -41.92 (-0.2%)
KSE100 45,655 Increased By ▲ 155.42 (0.34%)
KSE30 17,921 Increased By ▲ 96.45 (0.54%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
China stocks rise as property and coal shares boost; HK down

Reuters 21 Oct 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Thursday as property and coal shares rebounded, after assurances from officials eased worries over the real estate sector.

The CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 4,927.45 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% to 3,603.62 points.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.3%, to 26,060.26 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.3%, to 9,301.90.

** Property firms surged 3.4%, snapping six straight sessions of decline - investors bought the dip.

China stocks rise as strong trade data ease slowdown fears

** More Chinese officials sought to reassure investors and homeowners on Wednesday over a debt crisis afflicting the country's property sector.

** Vice Premier Liu He told the Financial Street Forum in Beijing that overall risks in the property market are controllable, and the property market is on track for healthy development, state media Xinhua reported.

** Financials shares rose more than 2%.

** A sub-index tracking coal stocks jumped 6.3%, following a 7.5% slump in previous session as China vowed to take all necessary measures to bring high coal prices back to a reasonable range.

** In Hong Kong, healthcare and consumption stocks dragged the benchmark.

** The healthcare sub-index and consumer staples shed 2.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

** The real estate sector added more than 2% on assurances from officials.

** However, China Evergrande Group slid as much as 14% in resumed trade on Thursday after a deal to sell a $2.6 billion stake in its property services unit fell through.

** Ping An Insurance Group jumped more than 7%, the biggest intraday gainer on the Hang Seng Index, after it reported net profit for the first three quarters rose more than 30% year on year.

