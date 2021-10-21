Hong Kong stocks start with losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares fell at the open on Thursday with China Evergrande plunging more than 10 percent as trading in the firm resumed following a three-week suspension with news that a deal to sell a property services unit had fallen through.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.28 percent, or 72.88 points, to 26,063.14.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.08 percent, or 3.05 points, to 3,590.05, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, edging up 0.88 points to 2,420.92.