No-trust motion against Jam Kamal tabled in PA

QUETTA: The no-confidence motion has been tabled in the Balochistan Assembly against beleaguered Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani.

The motion was moved by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran Wednesday.

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo who was presiding over the assembly session said that 33 members of the house were in favour of moving the no-confidence motion in the assembly.

Khetran said that CM Kamal had no right to stick to power. He must step down, he said. He alleged that five of their members including Akbar Askani, Lala Rasheed, Bushra Rind, Mah Jabeen and Laila Tarin could not reach the assembly. He said they were missing.

Khetran demanded immediate release of the missing members. He was of the opinion that the assembly had lost confidence in CM Kamal. He accused Kamal of executing important matters without consulting the party members.

The provincial assembly’s session was called at 4pm today to decide the fate of Kamal. The motion was submitted by 14 disgruntled members of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) demanding the ouster of the belligerent chief minister who refuses to step down despite all odds surrounding him.

The total strength of Balochistan Assembly members is 65 and for the success of the no-trust movement, only a simple majority of 33 members is required.

The number of opposition members in the provincial assembly is 23. The opposition has claimed of having enjoyed the support of Nawab Sanaullah Zehri. The opposition is confident that 38-40 members would vote in support of no-trust motion against CM Kamal.

On the other hand, Kamal is hopeful to overthrow the no-confidence move against him.

In his tweet posted on Tuesday night, Kamal wrote: “I guess these people have been playing games in Balochistan for a long time. No wonder we are in such a state.

“Balochistan must be a game for Jan Jamali but not Jam Kamal. We have come here to serve and shall till the last day. Kindly carry on your ‘games’.”

An important meeting of the BAP party’s disgruntled leaders and opposition parties was held on Tuesday at the residence of Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in Quetta to discuss the no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Kamal.

The meeting was attended by opposition leaders: Malik Sikandar, Nawab Aslam Raisani, Asghar Tareen and other estranged members.

Earlier, Hazara Democratic Party Chairman Abdul Khaliq Hazara declared that the central committee of the party had decided not to be a part of the no-confidence motion.