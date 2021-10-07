ANL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.62%)
Oct 07, 2021
Protest against CM: Disgruntled Balochistan lawmakers tender resignations

  • Move comes amid Balochistan Awami Party lawmakers' decision to file a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani
BR Web Desk 07 Oct 2021

At least nine disgruntled members of the Balochistan cabinet tendered their resignations to the governor after a 24-hour ultimatum given to the provincial chief minister ended, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

The move comes amid Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) lawmakers' decision to file a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.

Those who submitted resignations include provincial ministers Abdul Rehman Khetran, Mir Asad Baloch, Zahoor Buledi and advisers Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri and Akbar Askani. Four parliamentary secretaries also tendered their resignations in protest.

Disgruntled BAP lawmakers to file no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM

Earlier this week, Balochistan CM met with disgruntled lawmakers in a bid to foil the no-confidence motion against him. 

The chief minister visited the residences of Abdul Rehman Khetran and Bushra Rind and assured them that their reservations will be addressed. However, the lawmakers sought time to discuss the matter with their colleagues.

No-confidence motion

Earlier, opposition MPAs of the Balochistan Assembly also submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

Jam meets disgruntled MPAs with a view to foiling no-trust move

A no-confidence motion against the chief minister was submitted to the Secretary Balochistan Assembly with the signatures of 16 members of the opposition.

Talking to media after filing no-confidence motion, opposition members said that no-confidence motion has been filed on the basis of four points.

They said that he has no right to rule over the performance of the provincial government during the last three years. In the current situation, everyone in the province wants to overthrow this government, adding Balochistan is facing the worst kind of corruption and looting.

