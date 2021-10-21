ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.77%)
FFBL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.57%)
PAEL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.62%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By ▲ 108.86 (2.36%)
BR30 20,840 Increased By ▲ 565.69 (2.79%)
KSE100 45,499 Increased By ▲ 870.01 (1.95%)
KSE30 17,825 Increased By ▲ 368.99 (2.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Sales tax exemptions

21 Oct 2021

EDITORIAL: According to news reports, a presidential ordinance to withdraw sales tax exemptions, zero rating and reduced sales tax rates accounting for 330 billion rupees is likely to be promulgated within a week or so. The raison d’étre of the ordinance is, in all likelihood, to meet the International Monetary Fund (IMF) sixth review conditions. The revenue target for 2021-22 was 5.9 trillion rupees (as noted in the second to the fifth review negotiated in February 2021 with documents uploaded on the Fund’s website in April), a target that was more than met by the budgeted 5.8 trillion rupees for 2021-22; however, this target was premised on a growth rate of 1.5 percent last year. Thus with an upward revision of the Gross Domestic Product to 3.9 percent in 2020-21 the IMF has, in all probability, recalibrated the FBR target.

It is important to note that the FBR target as proposed by the Fund was no doubt discussed during the technical level sixth review talks that have ended, with policy talks to be led by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on the sidelines or subsequent to the ongoing IMF/World Bank annual meeting. These talks have not concluded as yet and the IMF is said to be validating the data that the Pakistan side has provided them. It, therefore, stands to reason that the ordinance will not be promulgated till the successful completion of the review.

While it is well known that the IMF is opposed to tax exemptions viewing it as a favour to the elite at the cost of the general public, what should be a source of concern, as it reflects government’s high-handedness, is that the task of formulating the ordinance has been assigned to FBR, Law Division and the Finance Ministry but so far there has been no interaction with the relevant stakeholders. This reflects the disturbing fact that there have been no lessons learned. Administration after administration has learnt to its cost that attempts to change existing taxes without consultations with the stakeholders have failed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF FBR Sales Tax Law Division

Comments

Comments are closed.

Sales tax exemptions

Aid for Afghanistan: Taliban win backing from 10 regional states

Investment cooperation in green development: Pakistan, China may sign three-year pact

IMF talks ‘progressing around various pillars of programme’

Reduction in oil, ghee prices: Govt, PVMA finalise MoU

Forex requirement of Diamer-Bhasha Dam project: $500m raised by Wapda through Green Eurobond: Elahi

Q1FY22: CA posts $3.4bn deficit on higher imports

Biden picks career diplomat for top posting in Pakistan

Afghan central bank reserves: Taliban won’t be allowed access: US

Khalilzad quits

Bitcoin hits record above $66,000 on Wall Street debut

Read more stories