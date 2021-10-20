ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir's parents challenge indictment in IHC

  • Petitioners request court to declare the trial court order void as the lower court 'abused its authority and violated the law'
BR Webstocks Updated 20 Oct 2021

Zahir Jaffer's parents have challenged the trial court's indictment in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Noor Mukadam murder case, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

The petition has been filed days after a district and sessions court indicted 12 people, including Zahir Jaffer, the main accused, and his parents, Asmat Adamjee and Zakir Jaffer. They had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The petitioners stated that the court could not frame the charges as per the desire of the investigation officer. They stated that the court "abused its authority".

Noor Mukadam murder case: Supreme Court grants bail to Zahir Jaffer's mother

They requested the high court to declare the trial court order void as the lower court abused its authority and violated the law.

Justice Amir Farooq issued notices to the authorities concerned and adjourned the hearing till October 25.

Indictment

At an earlier hearing, a district and sessions court in Islamabad indicted 12 accused for their alleged involvement in the murder of Noor Mukadam.

Besides Zahir, the court framed charges against Zahir's parents, Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, their three household staff, Iftikhar, Jan Muhammad and Jameel, and six Therapy Works employees, identified as Tahir Zahoor, Amjad, Dilip Kumar, Abdul Haq, Wamiq and Samar Abbas.

Islamabad court indicts Zahir, others in Noor Mukadam murder case

Of the accused, the six Therapy Works employees, who are currently on bail, appeared before the court in their personal capacity. The remaining suspects were brought to the court from Adiala jail.

Case background

Noor, 27, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad's Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later the same day against Zahir, who was arrested from the site of the murder, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father, Shaukat Ali Mukadam.

Zahir's parents and household staff were also arrested on July 24 over allegations of "hiding evidence and being complicit in the crime". They were made a part of the investigation based on Shaukat's statement, according to a police spokesperson.

Later, Zahir had confessed to killing Noor while his DNA test and fingerprints also showed his involvement in the murder.

IHC indictment petition Zahir Jaffer trial court noor mukadam murder

