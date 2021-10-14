ANL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.41%)
ASC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.64%)
ASL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.81%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.12%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.74%)
FCCL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
FFBL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.22%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.97%)
FNEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.84%)
GGGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.19%)
GGL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (8.15%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.27%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2%)
KAPCO 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.8%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.99%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (10.55%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.33%)
NETSOL 107.55 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (5.37%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.76%)
PAEL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (9.24%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.99%)
POWER 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.94%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.55%)
PTC 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.16%)
TELE 16.54 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.64%)
TRG 138.00 Increased By ▲ 7.49 (5.74%)
UNITY 28.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.55%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (19.51%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 160.79 (3.61%)
BR30 20,785 Increased By ▲ 1114.17 (5.66%)
KSE100 44,334 Increased By ▲ 1111.9 (2.57%)
KSE30 17,343 Increased By ▲ 461.95 (2.74%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,201
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,261,685
1,01624hr
2.12% positivity
Sindh
464,142
Punjab
437,032
Balochistan
33,100
Islamabad
106,312
KPK
176,366
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad court indicts Zahir, others in Noor Mukadam murder case

  • Zahir's parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, six Therapy Works employees and three household staff of the Jaffer family have been indicted in Noor's murder
BR Web Desk 14 Oct 2021

A sessions court in Islamabad indicted on Thursday Zahir Jaffer and others in the Noor Mukadam murder case, Aaj News reported.

Zahir, his parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, six Therapy Works employees and three household staff of the Jaffer family have been indicted in Noor's murder.

The court had last month set October 6 for framing charges in the case but deferred it to October 14 (today) after the suspects filed fresh petitions, seeking certain documents along with the copy of the challan.

On Thursday, Zahir's parents had moved an application before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking cancellation of the sessions court’s order to indict them in the murder case.

Noor Mukadam murder case: Parents of accused move IHC against order of sessions court

Zahir’s parents in their petition filed before the IHC said that on October 6 they had requested the additional sessions judge to provide copies of the evidence, adding that Asmat had also filed an additional plea urging the court to allow four weeks’ time for her counsel to prepare for the defence.

“But both the pleas were dismissed by the additional sessions judge in complete disregard of their constitutional and legal right to a fair trial and due process,” the petition added.

Zahir’s parents urged the IHC to set aside the October 7 orders of the sessions court and order provision of copies of evidence to them.

Background

Noor, daughter of a former ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam, was murdered at a residence in Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Zahir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

As per the FIR, Shaukat said that Noor called to tell them that she was travelling to Lahore with some friends and would return in a day or two. On Tuesday afternoon, the complainant said he received a call from Zahir, who informed Shaukat that Noor was not with him, the FIR said.

At around 10pm the same day, the victim's father received a call from Kohsar police station, informing him that Noor had been murdered.

murder case Noor Mukadam Asmat Adamjee

Comments

1000 characters

Islamabad court indicts Zahir, others in Noor Mukadam murder case

KSE-100 sees its best day of the year, gains 1,112 points

PIA suspends Afghan operations citing Taliban interference

No misunderstanding between Army, govt over ISI chief's appointment: Fawad

FO condemns Indian home minister's 'irresponsible and provocative statement'

US Chargé d’affaires meets Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz in Lahore

Turkey says ready to help but not recognise Taliban

Pakistan's rupee falls to 171.2 against US dollar

Turkish lira hits record low as Erdogan sacks central bankers

US to ship 2.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Read more stories