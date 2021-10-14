Islamabad court indicts Zahir, others in Noor Mukadam murder case

A sessions court in Islamabad indicted on Thursday Zahir Jaffer and others in the Noor Mukadam murder case, Aaj News reported.

Zahir, his parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, six Therapy Works employees and three household staff of the Jaffer family have been indicted in Noor's murder.

The court had last month set October 6 for framing charges in the case but deferred it to October 14 (today) after the suspects filed fresh petitions, seeking certain documents along with the copy of the challan.

On Thursday, Zahir's parents had moved an application before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking cancellation of the sessions court’s order to indict them in the murder case.

Zahir’s parents in their petition filed before the IHC said that on October 6 they had requested the additional sessions judge to provide copies of the evidence, adding that Asmat had also filed an additional plea urging the court to allow four weeks’ time for her counsel to prepare for the defence.

“But both the pleas were dismissed by the additional sessions judge in complete disregard of their constitutional and legal right to a fair trial and due process,” the petition added.

Zahir’s parents urged the IHC to set aside the October 7 orders of the sessions court and order provision of copies of evidence to them.

Background

Noor, daughter of a former ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam, was murdered at a residence in Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Zahir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

As per the FIR, Shaukat said that Noor called to tell them that she was travelling to Lahore with some friends and would return in a day or two. On Tuesday afternoon, the complainant said he received a call from Zahir, who informed Shaukat that Noor was not with him, the FIR said.

At around 10pm the same day, the victim's father received a call from Kohsar police station, informing him that Noor had been murdered.