ANL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.58%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.86%)
ASL 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-6.3%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.01%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.18%)
FFBL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.59%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.83%)
FNEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.4%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.21%)
GGL 29.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.7%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.07%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.47%)
KAPCO 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.46%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 106.35 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (4.83%)
PACE 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.52%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (5.43%)
PIBTL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
POWER 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.77%)
PRL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.09%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.29%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.57 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.07%)
WTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (9.65%)
BR100 4,721 Increased By ▲ 113.71 (2.47%)
BR30 20,912 Increased By ▲ 637.58 (3.14%)
KSE100 45,404 Increased By ▲ 774.55 (1.74%)
KSE30 17,766 Increased By ▲ 310.2 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
CBOT soybeans still target $12.43-1/2 to $12.54-1/4 range

Reuters 20 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract is expected to break a resistance at $12.33 and rise into a range of $12.43-1/2 to $12.54-1/4 per bushel.

The contract has moved into the upper channel, which was duplicated from the lower channel. A bullish target of $12.54-1/4 has been established.

Condition is, the contract has to maintain above a support at $12.24-3/4, as a break below which could cause a fall towards a range of $12.09-3/4 to $12.16.

Such a fall basically could wipe out the chance of a further rise towards $12.54-1/4.

On the daily chart, the contract faces a resistance at $12.40, the 76.4% projection level of a downward wave c from $14.23.

This wave may have completed around its 100% projection level of $11.83-1/2, as suggested by the consecutive gains over the past few days. Based on this observation, the contract could climb to $12.74-3/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

