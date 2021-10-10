ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
PM Imran announces formation of Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority

  • Body would be composed of scholars who would be tasked with researching how to spread the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings among children and adults
BR Web Desk 10 Oct 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the only way to put Pakistan on the way of progress and prosperity is to follow the true teachings of Islam based on humanitarianism.

“I believe that the country cannot progress without following the true teachings of Islam; things like dishonesty and corruption hold a society from advancing,” PM Imran Khan said while addressing the inauguration of the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority in Islamabad.

He said following the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in letter and spirit is the only way to ensure the country progresses.

In his special message for the country’s youth, Khan said that countries, where the rule of law reigns supreme, are bound to progress.

Rabi-ul-Awwal: PM to inaugurate celebrations today

Quoting examples from history, the premier said that the secret of success lies in the true teachings of Islam based on humanitarianism.

“The Holy Prophet (PBUH) was the first-ever personality in the history of the world who laid the foundation of a welfare state (Riyasat-e-Madina).

“For the first time in history, the state took the responsibility for the poor and the destitute, promoted and prioritised education, and made it compulsory for both men and women,” he said.

The Authority

He also announced to establish a Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority that would ensure the implementation of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in society.

“I will supervise the authority myself and will decide how to impart the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to children and adults alike,” the premier said, adding that the search for a chairman to head the authority has already started.

He underscored the need of imparting the teachings of the Holy Prophet to children through school curricula.

Government officials, civil society members, journalists, and members of minority communities attended the conference. Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, and Minister of Education and Professional Development Shafqat Mahmood were also present.

