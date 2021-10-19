Navy thwarts Indian submarine’s attempt to enter Pakistani waters: ISPR

The Pakistan Navy detected an Indian submarine trying to enter Pakistani waters and successfully thwarted the attempt, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The military's media wing stated that the Indian submarine tried to enter Pakistani waters on October 16, but it was "prematurely detected and tracked" by the Pakistan Navy. "It is the third incident of its kind wherein, an Indian submarine has been prematurely detected and tracked by Pakistan Navy's Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft," the statement added.

"During the prevailing security milieu, a strict monitoring watch has been kept by Pakistan Navy to safeguard the maritime frontiers of Pakistan," the ISPR stated.

Pakistan Navy foils Indian submarine's attempt to enter Pakistani waters

"The recent incident reflects the deplorable Indian machinations vis-à-vis commitment and resolve of Pakistan Navy to defend maritime frontiers of the Motherland," it added.

In a similar incident in 2019, Pakistan Navy warded off an Indian submarine from attempting to enter Pakistani waters and foiled its bid of entering the country. The navy used its specialised skills to ward off the submarine and successfully prevented it from entering Pakistani waters.

Amid the tensions between the two neighboring countries, India has on several occasions violated the Line of Control and Pakistan airspace.

Pak Navy fully prepared to foil any nefarious design of adversary

Two years ago, Pakistan Air Force thwarted Indian Air Force's attempts to violate the Line of Control and shot down two of its jets. The armed forces also captured an Indian pilot, Abhinandan, who was later released as a peace gesture.