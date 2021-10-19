Quetta police register FIR of Sariab Road blast incident

Quetta police have registered an FIR of the Sariab Road blast incident against unidentified suspects, it was reported on Tuesday.

At least one policeman embraced martyrdom while 17 others were injured in a blast outside the Balochistan University on Monday.

The case has been registered at Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station under the charges of terrorism, murder, attempt to murder, and use of explosives.

Earlier, Balochistan Government Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that a police truck deputed outside the varsity gate was targeted and an explosive device was planted in a motorcycle. He said that those responsible for the blast will be arrested and brought to justice.

Civil Hospital Spokesperson Dr Wasim Baig said that the injured included 13 police officials and four passersby.

Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove claimed that police officials had been providing security to protesting students outside the varsity when the blast took place.

"The attackers wanted to target the students, but police officials were targeted due to tight security arrangements in place," the minister said. Langove added that the miscreants wanted to spread chaos by targeting students.