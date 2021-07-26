ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 167.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG 168.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.54%)
BR30 26,711 Decreased By ▼ -45.55 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -120.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.37 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Four injured in Quetta blast

  • Police says that an IED explosion took place outside the main gate of the vegetable market at around 7:45 am
  • A Frontier Corps vehicle that was stationed nearby was slightly damaged in the blast
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 26 Jul 2021

At least four people suffered injuries in a blast in Hazar Ganji, on the outskirts of Quetta, local media reported on Monday.

Police said that an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion took place outside the main gate of the vegetable market at around 7:45 am.

Soon after the explosion, law enforcement agencies' teams reached the spot and collected evidence. They cordoned off the blast site and started an investigation.

At least four people were injured while a Frontier Corps vehicle that was stationed nearby was slightly damaged. The blast caused the windows of nearby buildings to shatter.

The injured were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex Hospital where two of them are stated to be in critical condition.

The police said that it was a timed device weighing around one kilogramme.

6 injured as explosion rocks Quetta

Earlier this month, a bomb blast near Askar Park wounded several people including three security forces personnel. According to the Balochistan home minister, more than three kilogrammes of explosives were used in the blast, while the Balochistan Counterterrorism Department (CTD) says the injured are in critical condition.

injuries blast improvised explosive devices Investigation underway Hazar Ganji

Four injured in Quetta blast

Pakistan Army grants refuge to 46 Afghan soldiers in Chitral: ISPR

PTI leading with a wide margin in AJK elections

SECP unveils oily affairs of Hascol, Vitol Dubai

Saudi foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday

Business environment: Pakistan ranks top 10 in improvement, says report

Services trade deficit declines by 43pc in FY21

AEDB, PPIB: PM for expediting legislative process for merger

US, UK, China top three destinations of exports: SBP

Fed to meet as inflation, virus variants complicate US recovery

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters