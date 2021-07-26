Four injured in Quetta blast

At least four people suffered injuries in a blast in Hazar Ganji, on the outskirts of Quetta, local media reported on Monday.

Police said that an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion took place outside the main gate of the vegetable market at around 7:45 am.

Soon after the explosion, law enforcement agencies' teams reached the spot and collected evidence. They cordoned off the blast site and started an investigation.

At least four people were injured while a Frontier Corps vehicle that was stationed nearby was slightly damaged. The blast caused the windows of nearby buildings to shatter.

The injured were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex Hospital where two of them are stated to be in critical condition.

The police said that it was a timed device weighing around one kilogramme.

Earlier this month, a bomb blast near Askar Park wounded several people including three security forces personnel. According to the Balochistan home minister, more than three kilogrammes of explosives were used in the blast, while the Balochistan Counterterrorism Department (CTD) says the injured are in critical condition.