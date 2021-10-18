CBOT wheat may bounce more into $7.43-1/2 to $7.46 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT December wheat may bounce more into $7.43-1/2 to $7.46 per bushel, as it has broken a falling trendline and completed a pullback towards this line.

The break signals a reversal of the downtrend from $7.63-1/2. The trend may be further reversed, as long as wheat hovers above $7.32-1/4.

The break will be proved false if the contract falls below $7.32-1/4. On the daily chart, wheat is retesting a resistance at $7.41-1/4. A break could open the way towards $7.61.

The consecutive gains over the past two trading sessions suggest a continuation of the wave c from $6.77.

EU wheat rebounds as export demand stays brisk

The intact trendline confirms this continuation. This bullish outlook will be revised when wheat break $7.16-1/2.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.