Dry weather likely in most parts of country

KARACHI: Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country over the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Saturday. However, it said, an isolated rain with wind-thunderstorm is likely in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and Islamabad on Sunday.

"Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Shallow westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country tonight and may persist for next few days," the Met said. Over the past 24 hours: Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country with a sizzling temperature in Turbat and Shaheed Benazirabad 39 degrees Celsius, each.

Temperature in Karachi is likely to range between 36 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius with a maximum of 60 percent humidity.

