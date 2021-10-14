ANL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.41%)
Punjab Police arrest key suspect in Gojra gang-rape case

  • The suspects lured the teenager on the pretext of offering her a job at a boutique
BR Web Desk 14 Oct 2021

Punjab Police have arrested a key suspect for his involvement in the gang-rape of an 18-year-old girl on the M-4 Motorway in Gojra, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

The police said that the suspects lured the teenager from Toba Tek Singh on the pretext of offering her a job at a boutique. They raped her in a car on the motorway and fled after throwing her at the Faisalabad Interchange.

The victim's paternal aunt told the police that her niece received a message on a mobile phone for a job interview in Gojra. She added that when they reached the designated spot, the suspects took the girl in a car and raped her on the motorway.

Prime suspects of Lahore motorway gang-rape identified: IGP Punjab

She highlighted that there were three suspects, including a woman in the vehicle.

DSP Waqar Ahmed said that the medical of the victim has been carried out while samples have been collected for DNA tests. He added that raids are being conducted to nab other suspects in the case.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar and Punjab IG Rao Sikander have taken notice of the incident and sought report from RPO Faisalabad. They directed the police to arrest the suspects at the earliest and provide justice to the victim.

Pair sentenced to death over motorway gang rape

On September 9, 2020, a woman was gang-raped by two accused during a robbery bid in Gujjarpura along the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. Later, the police arrested the suspects and registered a case against them.

An ATC sentenced both of them to death after finding them guilty of the charges.

