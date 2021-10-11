ANL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-8.05%)
ASC 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.77%)
ASL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.55%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
BYCO 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.79%)
FFBL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.98%)
FFL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.63%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.41%)
GGGL 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.88%)
GGL 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-8.06%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.71%)
JSCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.77%)
KAPCO 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.74%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.92%)
MDTL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-10.25%)
MLCF 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.52%)
NETSOL 113.58 Decreased By ▼ -9.52 (-7.73%)
PACE 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-6.52%)
PAEL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
POWER 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.05%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.01%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.96%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.23%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-8.04%)
TRG 148.00 Decreased By ▼ -12.05 (-7.53%)
UNITY 29.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.72%)
WTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-11.86%)
BR100 4,541 Decreased By ▼ -116.73 (-2.51%)
BR30 20,895 Decreased By ▼ -1221.14 (-5.52%)
KSE100 43,829 Decreased By ▼ -647.88 (-1.46%)
KSE30 17,230 Decreased By ▼ -295.25 (-1.68%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

World Bank seeks $100bn in donations to address 'tragic reversals' in development

Reuters 11 Oct 2021

WASHINGTON: The World Bank hopes to raise $100 billion in donations for the International Development Association fund for poorer countries to address "tragic reversals in development" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, its president David Malpass said on Monday.

The multilateral development bank is forecasting global growth of 5.7% in 2021 and 4.4% in 2022, but Malpass said disparities between advanced economies and developing countries were worsening and had set back efforts to reduce extreme poverty by year and in some cases decades.

"Incoming high-frequency data points to slowing momentum in global activity, amid persistent supply chain bottlenecks and COVID-19 surges," Malpass said. "The outlook is challenging for much of the developing world, with lagging vaccination rates rising, inflation, limited policy support, too few jobs, and shortages that extend to food, water, and electricity."

Poor countries' debt rose 12% to record $860bn in 2020: World Bank

Malpass said inequality was increasing dramatically, with per capita income in advanced economies expected to grow nearly 5% in 2021, but only 0.5% in low-income countries.

He said advanced economies were already hitting pre-pandemic levels of economic growth, but output in developing countries would be nearly 4% below pre-pandemic projections next year.

"We're witnessing what I call tragic reversals in development across many dimensions," he said. "Progress in reducing extreme poverty has been set back by years, for some by a decade."

To address the widening disparities, the World Bank is seeking to raise $100 billion in donations from advanced economies to replenish the IDA fund, he said, embracing a recommendation made earlier this year by African finance ministers.

Malpass also called for efforts to address the unsustainable debt levels of many developing countries, noting that the debt burden of low-income nations rose 12% to a record $860 billion in 2020.

poor countries debt relief International Development Association global activity

Comments

1000 characters

World Bank seeks $100bn in donations to address 'tragic reversals' in development

Disgruntled lawmakers file no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM

US, EU line up over 20 more countries including Pakistan for global methane pact

KSE-100 drops to lowest level since March after 648-point fall

Pakistan's rupee falls to 170.74 after back-to-back gains last week

88 people arrested over hoarding dollars: Sheikh Rashid

WHO vaccine advisers back extra Covid jab for immunocompromised

Spain evacuating Afghan employees via Pakistan

Thailand to end quarantine for some vaccinated visitors from Nov: PM

Pakistan condemns India's arrest of 1,400 Kashmiris in IIOJK

Pakistan had no role in Afghanistan regime-change: President Alvi

Read more stories